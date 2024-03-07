$14 million upgrade for Naples Zoo

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Zoo is a little different now. Visitors come to a brand new building and buy tickets at the Jeanne Guglielmi welcome center.

James Fodera was one visitor on Thursday March, 7.

"Last time we were here was two years ago," he said.

Since then the Zoo has added a new flamingo enclosure, Alligator Bay, a gift shop and the welcome center. Fodera says it's all beautiful and came as a wonderful surprise.

Jack Mulvena is the Zoo's president.

"Collier County provided $1.3 million of the $2.6 million parking lot. Florida Power & Light Co. installed through their Solar Now program, a fabulous new solar canopy," he said.

The new flamingo enclosure is named after former governor and first lady Rick and Ann Scott.

"I had mentioned to Jack, I had thought it might be fun to name some of the flamingos after my grandchildren, and they surprised me and said they are going to name them after the them," Ann Scott said.

One of the flamingos will be named 'The Senator' for Scott's current job.

Mulvena says the zoo will soon have new food facilities, new exhibits, and renovations to keep up with it's roughly 400,000 annual visitors.