13-YEAR-OLD DRIVER ARRESTED: Pulled over in muscle car in the middle of the night in Naples

FHP says he turned off his lights to avoid getting pulled over
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 08:34:57-04

NAPLES, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers arrested a 13-year-old who was driving a car, early Wednesday morning.

The trooper tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger on Immokalee Rd near Wilson Boulevard at 3:40 am. FHP says as the trooper approached the car, the driver sped off and turned off the vehicle's lights.

FHP says the trooper eventually stopped the driver on Immokalee at Quarry Dr.

The 13-year-old driver was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, and driving without a driver's license. He will be booked into the Collier County Jail.

