NAPLES, Fla. — As it gets colder here in Florida, one Naples young man is working to help people facing homelessness.

12-year-old donates thousands of necessities to area charities

12-year-old Paul Campbell has raised thousand of items including socks, underwear, and shirts. He hopes these donations will help keep people warm this winter.

He's seen people facing homelessness and knows sometimes it's just the little things that make a big difference.

Campbell organized an amazon wishlist and has already received 2,600 items.

All will be donated to organizations like St. Matthews House and the Hunger Coalition of Collier County. Socks are at the top of their wishlists.

"I just want to thank everyone who has donated for this," Campbell said.