NAPLES, Fla. — Within 24 hours, a group of Naples mothers gathered more than 1,000 signatures in support of a petition advocating for safer roads.

They started the petition after a mother died in a car crashThursday on Logan Boulevard and Immokalee Road in Naples.

Watch Collier County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

1,000+ SIGNATURES in 24 HRS: Community demands safer roads after deadly crash

People like Monica Ramos say something has to change.

She started the petition that demands stricter laws, enforcement, and consequences for drivers who cause a crash.

Crashes like the one Thursday morning that killed a woman.

Ramos says, “Oh, it’s the safest place, maybe not on Immokalee Road and maybe not with the continuous influx of people coming to the city. It’s only going to keep happening."

Florida Highway Patrol says a tanker truck hit a maroon SUV - completely smashing in the driver's side.

The 47-year-old woman driving the SUV died.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says they've responded to 11 crashes at this intersection since June.

Ramos says it's a public safety issue for everyone who lives here.

"It's not about me this is about your children. This is about my children.This is about everyone's safety, the elderly here. This is a family friendly town. Let's treat it as such," she says.

Ramos and other mothers hope to see local leaders take action with the number of signatures the petition received in a short amount of time.

FHP is investigating the exact cause of the crash.