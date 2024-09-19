MARCO ISLAND, Fla — People at Marco Island’s Aquarius Apartments had a rude awakening Thursday morning - someone spray painted their cars with graffiti that included racist language and obscene images, and Marco Island Police say they’re looking for a suspect.

Watch below to see the graffiti found on several cars:

VANDALIZED: Cars tagged with obscene graffiti at Marco Island apartments, police hunt for suspect

A man, who owns some of the apartments, sent Fox 4 Community Correspondent Austin Schargordoski a video, showing the graffiti covering car doors and windows.

Anthony Bukhhstyy said his heart sank when the complex manager called about what happened.

“The first thing I’m thinking is hopefully they didn’t flat the tires,” said Bukhhstyy.

Austin Schargorodski Anthony Bukhhstyy, Aquarius Apartments resident.

Thankfully, Bukhhstyy said his car only had graffiti on the roof.

“We got lucky. Our car still had some condensation from the night humidity so we were able to get rid of the paint right away,” he said.

But, Bukhhstyy said he feels for his neighbors that weren’t as lucky.

Austin Schargorodski Sedan with graffiti on the passenger side window.

“The biggest issue is they painted on the windshield. We’re lucky we didn’t get any paint on the windshield or the back windshield or side mirrors,” said Bukhhstyy.

Marco Island Police say 16 cars were vandalized overnight between 2 and 3 a.m. They believe this was random, not targeted.

Austin Schargorodski Dave Ennis, Marco Island Police Department Operations Captain.

“Luckily, the vast majority were able to get the spray paint off their cars,” said Operations Capt. Dave Ennis with Marco Island Police Department. "Unfortunately, some people have not been able to do that yet."

With no security footage at the apartments, Ennis said he’s hoping someone comes forward with a tip.

“It goes back to if somebody sees something, we expect them to say something,” said Ennis.