"Unsettling": Marco Island urges caution after loaded gun found near kids' camp

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island is urging residents to keep firearms out of public parks after a loaded handgun was found inside Mackle Park shortly before the start of a children's summer camp.

It happened Tuesday night when four men were playing pool inside the community center. Surveillance video showed one of the men placing a small bag on the ground near the pool table, the city said. The group left around 8 p.m., leaving the bag behind, according to the city.

The next morning, a city employee discovered the bag and found a loaded 9mm handgun inside, the city's assistant manager confirmed. Marco Island police were called immediately. Officers searched the facility and confirmed there were no other weapons on site.

The discovery came just before children were set to begin their third day of summer camp.

"It's definitely unsettling to know that there are just guns laying around here for anyone to pick up," said Lauren Schram, a mother whose child regularly attends activities at the park.

Schram added that while she isn't opposed to responsible gun ownership, she believes firearms have no place around kids in parks.

"I do not own a gun here. I work within the community where we do a lot of hunting, so I'm not anti-firearms," she said. "But I definitely feel there's an appropriate time and place for them — and around kids in parks is probably not one of those," she added.

This is not the first time a gun has been left behind at Mackle Park. In April 2024, another firearm was found at the dog park. It, too, had been left behind by a visitor and later turned in to police by a bystander. City officials believe both cases were accidental.

"There are hundreds of kids that walk around and play here," said Wally Marcoux, a longtime Marco Island resident. "And they left one at the dog park too — I go there occasionally. Why would you bring a gun to the dog park? I don't understand."

Under Florida law, firearms are permitted in many public spaces, including parks. Still, the city is now strongly encouraging residents to leave guns at home when visiting local parks, citing safety concerns.

"There's no reason to bring a gun to a park," Marcoux added. "And like I said before, I don't think you even need a gun on this island. There's very little crime," he added.

Marco Island police say they were able to identify and contact the gun's owner. No charges have been filed, MIPD said in an email to Fox 4 News.

City officials confirmed summer camps at Mackle Park resumed as scheduled on Wednesday.

