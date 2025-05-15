"Still no action": Dispute between Marco Island police union and chief remain unresolved

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly 7 months after Marco Island’s police union issued a vote of no confidence in Police Chief Tracy Frazzano, union leaders say they are still waiting for a meaningful resolution from local or state officials.

Last fall, the Fraternal Order of Police submitted a 17-page letter to city and state officials accusing Frazzano of misusing her authority, recklessness, and what they described as "character flaws of narcissism,” among other complaints.

WATCH AS THE CITY MANAGER SPEAKS ON THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE POLICE CHIEF:

"Still no action": Marco Island police union says city has not resolved chief complaints

The union claims the relationship between officers and the chief has become irreparable.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an investigation following the vote. On the local level, City Manager Mike McNees said he is still reviewing the matter.

"I'm in that process," McNees told Fox 4. "I've met with members of the union, I've met with the chief, and me sorting that out continues. All I can say at this point is we really need to put it to bed," he added.

McNees said FDLE had only recently advised him the city may open its own probe into the police chief matter.

Fox 4 got in contact with the police union. They said none of their concerns have been addressed since the no-confidence vote.

"He's chosen not to take any action on any of the issues," said Jonathan Gray, the union’s president told Fox 4. "He advised us last week that he had some work to do and he would be working on it. The chief is still working in her full capacity and there's still been no action taken as to any of the issues brought about in the document," he added.

McNees said he did not have an exact timeline for when anything would be addressed but reiterated the case is active.

Frazzano did not respond to a request for comment.