Possible grenade found in condo building storage locker, Marco Island Police say

The locker belonged to someone that had passed away, police said.
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department is waiting for the bomb squad to arrive after they said a possible grenade was found in a storage locker.

According to Capt. Dave Ennis, someone was cleaning out a storage locker inside a condo building near 800 Palm Street. The locker belonged to someone that had passed away, police said.

That's when a possible grenade was discovered and police were called, the department said.

Ennis said the building has been evacuated and they're waiting for the Collier County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to arrive.

We will keep you updated with more information when it becomes available.

