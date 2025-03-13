MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A proposed five-story development at the north end of Bald Eagle Drive has stirred strong reactions from neighbors, many of whom are concerned it will bring more traffic to an already often congested part of the island.

An out-of-state developer is looking to replace a former port marco manufactured home park with a new complex that would include condominiums, a hotel, two restaurants and a marina shop — all near the popular Snook Inn.

WATCH TO SEE WHAT THE NEW COMPLEX COULD LOOK LIKE:

Plans for new 5-story complex on Port Marco spark mixed reactions on Marco Island

Some residents are pushing back, citing safety concerns and limited road access on the north end of Bald Eagle Drive, a dead-end street with only one way in and out.

“In my opinion, if this project goes through, the safety of the residents and businesses is at stake,” said Luigi Carvelli, a co-owner of the Snook Inn, which sits right next to the proposed site.

Carvelli said the scale of the project was a shock for many neighbors.

MHK Architecture

“It caught us by surprise as well,” he said. “But just one thing I need to put on record is that the Snook Inn nor my family is directly or indirectly involved with this project," Carvelli said. "The city has to understand that Bald Eagle is one way in and one way out. So approving something like this creates a safety hazard," he added.

Despite concerns, others said a recent community meeting with the developer was promising.

“It appears to me that they’re going to try to accommodate all of their traffic in an orderly fashion,” said Richard Brey, who has lived on the island for 26 years. “I was impressed," he added.

MHK Architecture

Brey said he keeps an open mind about development and feels the project could be a fit — as long as it’s properly planned.

“They did express that they are willing to work with the neighborhood and the other businesses around here to more adequately move the traffic on this bottleneck,” he said. “According to the presentation they made, for what they are building, they have more than enough parking spaces based on the current code," he added.

MHK Architecture

Demolition at the site has already started, but the developer still needs city approval and permits before construction can begin.

In a statement to Fox 4, MHK Architecture, the architectural firm behind the project, said, "The Development team heard the feedback from the local community and we are gathering as a team to work with the community for the best solution for all involved."