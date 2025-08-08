Pay to cross? Marco Island locals and businesses weigh in on bridge toll proposal

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A Marco Island city councilor is floating the idea of adding tolls to the island’s two main bridges as a way to boost the city’s general fund and offset proposed tax hikes.

Councilwoman Tamara Goehler told the council she will formally propose introducing an electronic tolling system amid a discussion about increasing the city's revenue.

“We have to find a way to bring in money without punishing residents with a tax increase,” Goehler said.

Pay to cross? Marco Island residents and tourists weigh in on bridge toll proposal

Goehler said the city could model a system after nearby places like Sanibel and Cape Coral by using existing license-plate readers to automate payments.

Most full-time and part-time locals who spoke to Fox 4 said they support the idea.

“I think it would be a good revenue source to consider,” said Susan Boots, who has been coming to Marco Island for 33 years.

“Someone has to pay for our streets and roads,” said Timothy Harbin, a local homeowner of 30 years.

Tourists were less enthusiastic.

“There are lots of tolls in Chicago and they never go away,” said Krista, visiting Marco Island for the first time. “Honestly, we try to avoid them — it adds up very quickly," she added.

Business owners also raised concerns about how tolls could affect costs and daily operations.

“We are concerned,” said Deric Stull of Ridge Valley Exteriors. “Doing business here — not only on Marco Island but throughout Southwest Florida — how’s that going to impact our fleet of vehicles going on and off the bridges every single day?”

Stull said he wants more details from city leaders before a plan moves forward.

“There’s a lot of middle ground if we can get more information from the City Council and the city manager on exactly how these tolls could impact everybody,” he said.

Goehler plans to formally present her proposal at the next City Council meeting on Aug. 18.