"OUR PERMANENT HOME": Our Daily Bread Food Pantry moves locations to serve more families in Collier County

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A familiar resource that helps thousands of families in Southwest Florida with food assistance is getting a new home in our community.

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, which serves thousands of households in Collier County each year, is moving to a new 5,000 square foot facility at 1818 San Marco Road on Marco Island.

The need for food assistance has only grown over the pantry's nearly 10 years of operation on Winterberry Drive, and this new location represents a permanent home for the organization.

Executive Director Evelyn Rossetti-Ryan says the new facility will help them reach even more families in need throughout our community.

"Working families need us, working individuals need us, students need us, seniors need us. We are a resource for the community and nourishing our neighbors in need, and that resource has become more and more vital with each passing year, and even now, we're registering more and more households every single week," Rossetti-Ryan said.

While based on Marco Island, Rossetti-Ryan notes that they serve all of Collier County.

"Our permanent home. We have moved into our permanent home," Rossetti-Ryan said.

The new pantry will be open to the public Saturday, August 2.

