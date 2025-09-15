Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marco Island utilities staff repairs water main break during early morning response

Marco Island Fire
Posted

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island Fire Department shared photos after a water main break led to flooding in one neighborhood.

Crews recognized the dedicated work of the city's Utilities Department staff who responded to the water main break early Sunday morning.

While locals were enjoying a beautiful morning, the department posted, utility workers were working in mud and water to restore water services to the community.

The Marco Island Fire Department praised the utilities team for their commitment to maintaining essential services for residents during the weekend emergency response.

