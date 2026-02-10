MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island is asking Collier County to help revive a one-cent sales surtax that ended more than two years ago, hoping it could help pay for local projects and ease the burden on property taxpayers. Any sales tax hike would first need voter approval.

For years, Marco Island leaders have been looking for new ways to keep up with growth and pay for major capital improvement projects, and their latest idea would put the bill on Collier County taxpayers and shoppers.

WATCH TO LEARN HOW MARCO ISLAND WOULD USE THE FUNDS IF APPROVED BY VOTERS:

Marco Island seeks revival of one-cent county sales tax to fund infrastructure projects

In February, city council wrote a letter asking Collier County commissioners to bring back a one-cent sales surtax.

Fox 4

"About seven years ago, the voters in Collier County approved a one-cent sales tax, and that applied to everyone in Collier County, including residents and visitors," explained interim City Manager Dr. Casey Lucius said. "That expired about two years ago."

Lucius said the last time the tax was in effect, Marco Island got a $24 million boost. If approved again, she said it could help pay for major improvements.

"We were able to build a new fire station and complete our Veterans Community Park renovation. This time, if we received revenue from a one-cent sales tax, we would use that for bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation, roadway improvements, and storm drainage," Lucius said.

Designed originally to support capital projects across the county, it raised approximately $490 million over seven years.

Some people support a sales tax hike and said it would help spread the cost of growth.

"Of course I'm a conservative. However I would say that it certainly makes sense for the island. I know there were a lot of improvements previously done with that money is coming from non-Marco tourism etc. So it seems to make sense," said Mike Walker who lives just outside Marco Island city limits.

Others feel that with average home values on Marco Island well over $800,000 according to Zillow, the city shouldn't shy away from asking locals to shoulder more of the cost.

"You go to any stop sign, anywhere you can't get out. There's a gazillion cars on this island so and you run around see some of houses - I would say there's enough money on this island, you don't need any more," said Dave White, who lives here part-time.

If county commissioners ultimately say yes, the measure would be on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.