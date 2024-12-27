Marco Island pizza shop seeks permit to convert empty space into workforce housing

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A Marco Island restaurant owner has become the first to take steps under a new measure to convert the upper floors of his commercial building into affordable housing for employees.

Joseph Oliviero, the owner of Joey’s Pizza & Pasta on North Collier Boulevard, has applied for a permit under a new city measure aimed at addressing the island’s housing crisis. If approved, the project would convert the second floor of one of his three buildings into three workforce housing units.

“My employees are telling me that they are seeing their rents have almost doubled in the past five years,” Oliviero said.

Oliviero, who has lived on Marco Island for 52 years, said the plan is part of a larger effort to provide affordable living spaces for workers.

“This would be just a small step to try to bring some housing and some employees,” Oliviero said. “We need an island-wide program to do it. Otherwise, we’re going to run out of workers," he added.

The project comes as rent and home prices in the area continue to climb. According to a report from Florida Realtors, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island region had the highest median single-family home price in Florida in November, at $770,000.

Oliviero emphasized that the proposal is not for profit but to address a community need.

Marco Island business seeks permit to convert empty space into workforce housing

“This is not a money-making venture for us,” Oliviero said. “We’re looking for places for people to live—for workers for my business, for people that provide services to the community," he added.

Some Marco Island residents have expressed concerns about increased crowding, with objections circulating on several social media groups. However, Oliviero believes his plan is responsible and uses the area's space efficiently.

“With three apartments, each apartment gets two parking spots,” he said. “Some of my employees probably won’t even have cars because they’re going to walk to their jobs. So this actually cuts the requirement down by probably a third," he added.

The Marco Island Planning Board has recommended approval for the proposal. It still needs final approval from City Council.

If approved, Oliviero hopes to have the units ready by December 2025.