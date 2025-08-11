Marco Island homeowners increasingly divided over proposed 34% property tax increase

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The city will soon decide whether to raise property taxes by nearly 34% — the largest increase in the city's history — as homeowners remain divided over the proposal.

Marco Island city council tentatively approved the increase in July, saying it will help fund roads, park projects and city employee wages, among other priorities.

Marco Island residents increasingly divided over proposed 34% property tax increase

The proposal would push the city's tax rate from 1.24 mills to 1.668, meaning a $1 million homeowner would pay about $440 more per year.

"It's a radical change, and it's an unfortunate one for the citizens' pocketbooks," said Jared Grifoni, a former Marco Island councilman turned business owner. "Think of what that will do to those on fixed incomes who live on Marco Island, you know retired citizens, citizens who've been here for a long time."

Grifoni said tax rates never rose during his time in office and believes Marco Islanders want to keep it that way.

"Our state leaders are looking at ways to eliminate the property tax, and now is not the time to double down at the local level and increase it by 34 to 39 percent. They need to do better with what they've got," Grifoni said.

But others argue Marco Island — having not raised taxes in eight years — has fallen behind and is trying to catch up.

City leaders say the current tax rate is one of the lowest in Florida but isn't sustainable long-term.

In addition to the proposed tax increase, the city has already approved a new 3% electric franchise fee and is weighing a toll for drivers coming onto the island.

"Well, taxes are taxes. Everyone has to pay taxes," said Jerome Krasusky, who has lived on Marco Island for 11 years.

Krasusky says he understands the need for an increase and believes the city is being run well.

"These are inevitable. As long as things get done around here — and you see your tax money going to something positive — then I support it," Krasusky said.

City council will hold its last workshop the week of Aug. 18 to discuss the tax hikes. The final hearing is set for Sept. 2.

