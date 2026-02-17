Marco Island displays 440 flags to celebrate America's 250th anniversary while raising community funds

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Noontime Rotary, in partnership with the YMCA, organized a "Flags for Heroes" event to celebrate America's 250th birthday, while raising money for the community.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace went to the ceremony:

440 flags were posted in the ground at the corner of San Marco Road and Sand Hill Street on Marco Island as part of this patriotic fundraiser.

People can buy a flag for $50 and dedicate it to their personal hero, who doesn't have to be a service member. Community members can also partner with the Rotary Club to donate directly to the fundraiser.

While the event celebrates America, organizers said it's also about serving neighbors in the community.

"It's a patriotic event, no question about it, but underlying the patriotism, what can we do to help our community? How can we give back to our community? How can we make this a better place to live," Alan Sandlin said.

The flags will remain displayed all week long. An organizer said they expect to raise around $50,000 in just one night from this community fundraising effort.

