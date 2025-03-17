Watch Now
Marco Island council picks Rene Champagne for seat after months of gridlock

The vote breaks months of a heated deadlock
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — After months of gridlock, the Marco Island City Council has appointed Rene Champagne to fill its seventh seat, which has been vacant since November.

The council selected Champagne in a unanimous 6-0 vote. He was sworn in Monday afternoon.

The seat was empty for months, because council members were repeatedly deadlocked in 3-3 votes on every nominee. Monday’s special session drew a packed room of residents and candidates eager for a final decision.

Champagne will immediately assume the role and said he plans to attend the regularly scheduled council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Fox 4's Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett was in the Monday morning meeting and is working to bring you more information.

