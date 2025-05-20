Marco Island considers stricter rules for e-bikes amid growing popularity, safety concerns

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island leaders are considering new rules that could change where and how fast residents can ride bicycles and e-bikes across the island.

The conversation comes just weeks after Collier County adopted its own stricter regulations, following a series of crashes involving bikes and a number of complaints from area residents.

On Monday, the Marco Island Police Department called on city council members to implement new regulations as it shared new data on the number of crashes in recent years.

“The regulatory options include speed limits, age restrictions, usage limitations, and class-based restrictions,” said Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano during the meeting.

"The rise in e-bike usage on Marco Island calls for thoughtful and proactive regulation to ensure the safety of all pathway users," MIPD wrote in a memo to city council.

According to Frazzano, the city has seen 91 bicycle-related incidents over the past 40 months—25 of them involving e-bikes. No incidents involved an e-bike hitting a person, according to MIPD.

Here are the new recommendations for bikes on Marco:



A 15 mph speed limit for bikes and e-bikes on sidewalks

Prohibiting riders from cutting between sidewalks and roadways to avoid traffic lights

Deploying more officers and speed sensors

A ban on modifying e-bikes to increase speed

Equal enforcement for both minors and adults

Local rider Brian Wilson, who says he’s on his e-bike daily, supports stricter rules. “I totally agree. I’ve been hit almost closely a lot of times,” Wilson said.

Others voiced concerns about safety on sidewalks.

“There are a lot of people walking on sidewalks and all of a sudden something shoots past you, and you take a step not knowing there’s a bike there,” said Marguerite Zschiegner.

Wilson added: “I usually ride around 12 miles an hour on the wider sidewalks, but the new bikes go about 30 mph—and that’s too fast!”

During the council’s discussion, some members floated the idea of banning e-bikes in certain areas. The idea drew mixed reactions. Council, the police department and residents at the meeting all agreed there needs to be more community outreach.

“It is very, very dangerous to be a pedestrian with the e-bikes,” said Christine Dowell with Citizens for a Better Marco. “You can go all the way up Heathwood and actually clock these e-bikes doing 28—if not faster," she added.

Others urged a balanced approach. “I don’t think it’s necessary to eliminate e-bikes,” one resident said at the meeting. “Again, just good education—for both young and older people as well.”

Next, city staff will draft a formal ordinance and send it to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee for feedback. If approved, the plan will return to council for a final vote.