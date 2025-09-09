Marco Island City Council slashes budget by 7.4% amid infrastructure cuts

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island City Council approved a tentative $33.6 million operating budget after extensive deliberations, representing a 7.4% reduction from previous spending levels.

Here's what's being cut:

The budget cuts target several key infrastructure areas:

  • $1 million removed from road paving projects
  • $700,000 cut from stormwater management programs
  • $330,000 from park maintenance
  • $1.7 million from the swale project
  • bridge rehabilitation

Despite the significant cuts, the city identified additional available funds, which officials suggested using to hire another public works employee to address staffing concerns.

One city official claimed the previous stormwater engineer left because of feelings of being overwhelmed by the position, and suggested the current person in the position has similar attitudes.

The millage rate received a slight increase from 1.24 to 1.267, though council members indicated this rate could be reduced when the final budget receives approval on Sept. 22.

