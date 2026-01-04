Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMarco Island

Actions

Marco Island businesses remain optimistic despite slight visitation decline

Local restaurant owners report slow fall season while Collier County overall tourism numbers held steady during the last fiscal year.
Marco Island saw a 4% visitation dip, but local business owners are staying positive about the season ahead. Have you noticed a slow fall?
Marco Island businesses remain optimistic slight visitation decline
Cav's restaurant in Marco Island.
Posted

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island business owners are staying positive, despite recent data showing a decline in visitor numbers to the popular Southwest Florida destination.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to a business owner on the island:

Marco Island businesses remain optimistic slight visitation decline

The entirety of Collier County remained steady over the last fiscal year, but the island, which relies heavily on tourism to drive its economy, experienced a 4% drop in total visitation over the past year, according to the Collier County tourism bureau.

While Collier County as a whole maintained steady tourism numbers during the last fiscal year, Marco Island specifically saw decreased foot traffic that local business owners said they noticed during the fall months.

"Fall was down a little bit I think, we were flatlined, but we're looking forward to a great season, everyone's excited and ready to go, so hopefully it works out," said George Ruddy, owner of Cav's Restaurant.

Cav's restaurant in Marco Island.

The tourism data also revealed that non-luxury travelers spent less money on Marco Island during the past six months, though the bureau's data did not specify the reasons behind these decreases.

Despite the numbers, business owners across the island remain hopeful that the upcoming months will bring increased visitor activity.

George Ruddy interacting with customers at Cav's Restaurant.

Marco Island's tourism-dependent economy makes these fluctuations particularly significant for local restaurants, hotels, and retail establishments that count on steady visitor flow throughout the year.

However, the bureau said since the county has luxury travel destinations, and due to their high-spend visitors, they are relatively insulated from excessive declines.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett