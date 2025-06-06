Marco Island authorities warn of guns left in parks

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island is warning people about leaving guns in the park.

Florida State law allows firearms in many public venues including in parks. However, the city is asking people to refrain from bringing firearms to Marco Island parks, after a couple of incidents.

First, the city said, on June 3, someone left a bag after playing billiards at Mackle Park. It had a gun inside of it.

Secondly, in April of 2024, someone also left a firearm at the dog park of Mackle Park.

Luckily, in both cases, the firearms were turned in and no one was injured.

However, these acts of carelessness can endanger the public, according to the city. Hundreds of people, including many children, visit Mackle Park every day. Again, the city asks people to refrain from bringing firearms to parks, where children could easily find them.