Lightning injures three people, Marco Island Police say

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Three people have been injured by lightning, according to the Marco Island Police Department.

It happened on Collier Boulevard, Saturday around 3:47 p.m., according to police. Firefighters and officers arrived to learn that the lightning hit a tiki hut, and the ground is what gave the victims minor injuries.

They were transported to get further help. Police said they were in their late twenties.

Police remind the public to seek shelter in storms and to not stand under trees or open structures.

