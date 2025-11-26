Juvenile beat up, robbed in Marco Island; three suspects on the run

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department said it's investigating a robbery that happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Police said three juvenile suspects on e-bikes robbed a juvenile victim of $1,200 in cash.

The Marco Island Police Department it happened near Winterberry Drive and South Collier Boulevard. Officers were notified by the victim at 2:58 a.m. of the incident.

The juvenile victim told police he was approached by three male juveniles on Surron-style e-bikes. That's when police said they started hitting the victim and then robbed them.

Police said the suspects grabbed the money and took off eastbound on Winterberry Drive towards Landmark Street on the e-bikes.

Investigators described the suspects as roughly five feet tall, thin, and wearing long clothing with helmets and face coverings. Detectives said no weapons were shown during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Marco Island Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.