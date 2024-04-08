"It's suspicious:" Police investigate JW Mariott tiki hut fire on Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla — Some incredible pictures of burning tiki huts Sunday had Marco Island's own Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett at the hotel Monday to hear from police first-hand about fire that broke out in front of the J.W. Marriott Hotel.

Marco Island Fire-Rescue Marco Island firefighters took this photo of tiki huts on fire in front of the JW Marriott Hotel on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Police say the fires were suspicious in nature.

When he arrived on the scene Monday, Bennett found remnants of the fire, from ashes to several empty holes.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Saturday after the hotel and several guests reported the fire.

"And when [the fire department] arrived, they discovered that these tiki huts were fully engulfed in flames," Detective Mark Huffor of the Marco Island Police Department told Bennett.

"It's suspicious," Huffor added.

No one was hurt, and firefighters did get the fire under control before anything else was damaged.

If you know what happened in front of the JW Mariott Sunday, you're asked to call Marco Island Police at 239-389-5050 or 239-389-3937 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or send your tip in online here.