'It's a dumpster fire': Residents blast Marco Island city council over heated public clash

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees will remain in his position after the city council voted 4-3 to reject Chairman Erik Brechnitz's push for his resignation.

Monday's tense meeting packed city hall with residents who watched as council members sparred and traded personal jabs over whether to fire McNees.

The heated exchanges highlighted growing divisions within the council.

"I do have a scathing letter if we want to talk about or not in my lack of faith in our chair. So I mean if you'd like I can go ahead and read that and put that into the record," Councilwoman Deb Henry said during the meeting preparing to address Brechnitz.

"Yeah if that would make you feel better," Chairman Brechnitz responded, drawing laughter from the audience.

The special session was called to review a new financial audit that flagged major issues with how the city reported state and federal grant money.

While McNees kept his job, the meeting became the latest flashpoint in what many describe as an increasingly divided council, with much of the criticism aimed at Chairman Brechnitz.

Councilwoman Bonita Schwan called on Brechnitz to step down. "Chair Brechnitz actions are unprofessional, shocking and damaging," she said in a statement to Fox 4.

Councilwoman Henry said she had also lost confidence in the chairman.

Councilwoman Tamara Goehler defended the chairman's right to bring the matter up for a vote. "And I think be more respectful toward each other instead of pointing fingers – this is embarrassing," Goehler said.

Driving around the island, several residents expressed frustration with the city government's deep divisions.

When asked to describe Monday's meeting, resident David Boggs had a simple response: "Over the top... like extreme..."

Boggs, who spoke during the meeting, compared watching it to a WWE match and said the council needs to shift its attention back to serving residents.

"It's in complete disarray, it's a dumpster fire. And from a citizen looking at it you elect these officials to conduct the business of Marco Island and what takes place in these meetings for months has just been complete dog fighting," Boggs said.

Meanwhile, McNees, now back at work, acknowledged the division within council but said he's committed to addressing the audit issues and working with council members.

"We're professional, I'm a professional - I'm still paid to be here, a lot of people think I shouldn't be but we're gonna continue to do our best do the work of the City of Marco Island. If people think we're not doing something right - I'm available," McNees said.

McNees has said he'll give it 30 days to see if he can work with city council smoothly, and if not, he has pledged to step down.

