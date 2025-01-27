MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A new proposal to equip Marco Island police officers with body cameras is sparking debate among city leaders and residents.

During a recent city council meeting, newly elected Councilmember Tamara Goehler pushed for the implementation of the body tech, citing a need for more transparency.

“I am proposing that Marco Island police should wear body cameras,” Goehler announced at the January 21st city council meeting. “As a matter of fact, this is the first place I’ve ever lived where police don’t wear body cameras, to tell the truth," she added.

IS IT WORTH IT? Marco Island weighs $300k body camera proposal for police officers

Currently, Marco Island police rely only on dash cameras, but recent high-profile incidents on the island and neighboring areas like Naples adopting body cameras have fueled support for the initiative.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Jody Shaner, who plans to move to Marco Island soon. Longtime resident Bill Filban agreed, adding, “I think it’s a good idea. Keeps everyone honest.”

Experts echo those sentiments. Dr. David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, said body cameras could significantly improve transparency.

“It is probably the best thing an agency can do,” Thomas said. “What it does for them is it protects the officer, it protects the agency, and it protects the citizens. Now everybody can see what’s going on, and it’s not a case of ‘he said, she said.’ It’s a very wise investment," he added.

However, cost remains a sticking point. Outfitting the 37-officer department with body cameras is estimated to cost $300,000, and some council members question the need for the expenditure.

“There are many other ways we could use $300,000, and in the safest city in Florida, I just don’t think it’s necessary,” said Councilwoman Deb Henry. During the council meeting, Henry suggested that Councilwoman Goehler’s push for body cameras stemmed from a personal incident last year, when Goehler was reprimanded by an officer for allegedly entering a home during a dog bite investigation.

Goehler told Henry during the meeting the issue of body cameras was not a personal matter.

Dr. Thomas noted that the real challenge lies not in purchasing the cameras but in maintaining them. “They’re good for maybe two or three years, and with new technology, you have to upgrade,” Thomas explained.

City Manager Michael McNees said the feasibility of the proposal will be evaluated during the summer budget cycle.

“I think the analysis is really going to be how high are those threats on Marco Island, and is protecting against that worth the cost of the body cameras. And it may be. But that’s the analysis we have to go through,” McNees said.