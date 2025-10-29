Hideaway Beach Club reopens on Marco Island three years after Hurricane Ian

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Three years after Hurricane Ian flooded the property and an electrical fire burned it down, the Hideaway Beach Club on Marco Island unveiled its brand new sports and wellness center.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace takes us to the ribbon cutting:

Hideaway Beach Club reopens on Marco Island 3 years after Hurricane Ian

The beach club faced a devastating one-two punch in 2022 when Hurricane Ian brought 6 to 8 feet of floodwater across the entire property, followed by an electrical fire less than a week later that was ruled a total loss.

"Hurricane Ian came through here, and just like the rest of the coastline here in southwest Florida, we got significant damage," said Eamon Murphy, chief operating officer of Hideaway Beach Club.

Hideaway Beach Club.

Murphy described the aftermath as gut-wrenching, with broken windows, smoke everywhere and decimation throughout the building.

"Seeing the fire department here, windows broken, smoke everywhere, decimation under the building," Murphy said. "It was gut wrenching."

Hideaway Beach Club.

Construction began in 2024 and was completed this year, resulting in a completely rebuilt 34,000-square-foot sports center designed to withstand future hurricanes.

The new facility features three new bocce courts, eight resurfaced tennis courts and six pickleball courts.

Fox 4.

Community members expressed excitement about the reopening and the opportunity to gather again.

"Glorious, it's just a beautiful facility, everything's perfect," Tom Furey.

Another local praised the reconstruction efforts, saying it exceeded expectations.

"It starts with amazing, beyond expectation," Kozub said.

Fox 4.

The reopening represents not just a return to normalcy for Marco Island residents, but also a symbol of resilience in the face of natural disasters that have impacted Southwest Florida.

"I can't take the smile off my face," Murphy said about the club's return.

Community members believe the renovated space will serve as an important gathering place for residents.

"I'll tell you I think this is going to bring people together, a larger space to have more fun, more entertainment, and make friends for life," Jean Kozub said.

