MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Marco Island, Friday morning.

The governor's office said he would be joined by Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army D. Lee Forsgren, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert.

His office scheduled it for July 18 at 10 a.m. at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort on South Collier Boulevard on Marco Island.

