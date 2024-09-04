Duplex on Marco Island catches fire after Lightning Strike

On Tuesday night the City of Marco Island Fire Rescue Department responded to a two-story, duplex on fire.

The call came in through the 911 dispatch system around 5 p.m. Callers reported lightning had struck the building and smoke was coming out.

Video From Marco Island Fire Rescue Below:

Marco Island Duplex Lightning Fire

Marco Island fire rescue said in a facebook post their firefighters saw smoke on the way to the fire scene, and upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Tower Company 50 stretched a hose-line out to put the fire out.

Firefighters made entry into the building and found heavy smoke accumulated on the second floor.

Fire rescue says the ceiling was pulled down and firefighters were met with flames, flaring-up and rolling overhead in the attic space.

Crews extinguished the attic fire within the structure, after pulling the ceiling down in multiple rooms to reach all hot-spots, and areas of fire involvement.

Marco Island Fire Rescue also entered through an outside ventilation team, and were able to keep the fire from spreading next door.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue also responded and helped along with Collier Co. EMS.

Fire rescue says no injures were reported.

