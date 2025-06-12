Couple arrested for animal cruelty after 57 cats rescued from Marco Island home

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple on felony animal cruelty charges Wednesday after rescuing dozens of cats from what detectives described as an extreme case of animal hoarding.

Authorities say they found 57 living cats in conditions ranging from mild illness to critical distress, along with approximately 15-20 dead cats stored in a freezer in the living room.

Olga Murphy, 62, and her husband Igor Mursalimov, 54, are in the Collier County jail charged with felony animal cruelty. The couple had an active license to breed cats for sale, with the majority of the rescued animals being Maine Coons.

Detectives with the Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance assisted animal control officers in serving a civil inspection warrant at the couple's residence at 1740 Piedmont Court on Marco Island.

Inside the home, authorities discovered disturbing conditions including a "quarantine room" with 24 cats suffering from untreated medical conditions, trash strewn about, and floors soaked with feces, urine and vomit. The home had little to no air circulation.

Among the most severe cases was a cat named Irene, missing an eye and suffering in pain without veterinary care since 2023. Detectives said the initial investigation and physical evidence suggests the couple tormented Irene.

"I'm proud of the swift action our detectives and partners took to remove these animals from an unhealthy environment so they can get the necessary care," Sheriff Rambosk said. "Animal cruelty has no place in Collier County and we will continue to work aggressively to hold offenders accountable."

A Domestic Animal Services veterinarian provided on-site triage. Detectives also seized hundreds of veterinary medications labeled in Russian.

The investigation remains active as further evaluations and necropsies are underway.