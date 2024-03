MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island issued a boil water notice in effect for the southern part of the island.

They city says early Saturday morning a pump shut down at their south water treatment plant.

The areas affected are west and south of Winterberry Bridge, south of Winterberry Drive and South Barfield Drive.

They say the notice is a precaution until they can properly test and analyze the water which will take around 48 hours.