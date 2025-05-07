75-year-old Marco Island man dedicates retirement to keeping beaches clean

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A 75-year-old Marco Island resident, Antonio Exposito, has made it his personal mission to keep local beaches pristine, one piece of litter at a time.

Nearly every day, regardless of weather conditions, Exposito walks the streets of his neighborhood and along the shoreline, picking up litter.

According to his family, what began as a simple act has evolved into a passionate commitment to preserve Marco Island's natural beauty.

For those inspired by Exposito's dedication, several organizations offer opportunities to participate in beach cleanup efforts.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation welcomes volunteers, with their next cleanup scheduled for Monday, May 12.

"Keep Lee County Beautiful" also provides resources to help residents organize their own litter cleanup events.

