LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A death investigation in Lehigh Acres has been ruled suspicious, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a woman was found dead at a home located on Eisenhower Boulevard and Darlington Street.

The victim's boyfriend was found dead in Hillsborough County.

An autopsy has been completed, but investigators say further testing is required to determine how she died.

The investigation remains active.