WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS? Sidewalk approved on busy, residential Lehigh Acres road

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Blackstone Drive will see a sidewalk in its future, but not any time soon.

The street is on the border of Lehigh Acres and Fort Myers.

Many people call Blackstone Drive home like Mike Perez.

He described the road as "busy".

"They decide this is a speedway and come 50, 60 miles per hour down the road. A lot of kids are playing out here," Perez tells FOX 4.

On Wednesday, the Lee County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee approved a sidewalk for this street.

Derek Felder is a committee member and proposed this specific sidewalk.

He said, "The roads around Lehigh are very narrow, and it’s even hard to get two way traffic down many of the roads.”

The committee reviews and selects which roads need sidewalks and how the installation could make a different in certain neighborhoods.

There around 140 roads listed for potential sidewalks on the committee's list and nearly 35% of them are in Lehigh Acres.

Felder wants to make sure roads in Lehigh get the same treatment as anywhere else in the county.

"Sidewalks should not be viewed as a luxury item," Felder said.

Perez's neighbor Dustin Deaver has two young boys, and he thinks the sidewalk will help with safety and accessibility.

"It would be great for the different children in the community. And then again, I know there is a sidewalk on State Road 82 which would just give us access to come to and from."

As much as Perez supports a sidewalk, he does have a concern.

"What would they do about people's mailboxes? Will they pay to reinstall them or is that on the homeowners?," Perez asked.

The committee said it may be five years until Blackstone Drive sees a sidewalk.