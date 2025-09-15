LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Due to the potholes around Lehigh Acres', neighbors have resorted to filling the worst holes with bricks to protect their vehicles.

Victor Pens drives the same pothole-filled roads in Lehigh Acres every day and sees firsthand how the deteriorating conditions affect the community.

Click here to see Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak to Pens about the road conditions.

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU POTHOLES: Lehigh Acres neighbors get creative with emergency brick repairs

"Pasamos todos los días por aquí y vemos eso descuidado," Pens said.

That translates to: "We drive by here every day and see that it's neglected."

Relief may be coming soon. Lee County commissioners will vote next week on a plan to repave several Lehigh roads.

Pens said the damage goes beyond just bumpy rides. Water pools in the broken pavement, creating hazards for drivers and mail carriers alike.

"Aquí se posa un poco de agua y el carro tú sabes que se puede dañar si el agua pasa el motor. Es más que importante arreglarlo," Pens said.

That translates to: "Water mainly settles here, and you know that the car can be damaged if the water gets through the engine. It's more than important to fix it."

Agenda item 39 at Tuesday's commission meeting addresses the road repairs. The proposed paving project would fix roads damaged by water and years of wear.

Pens is grateful county leaders are finally paying attention to the neglected streets. For daily commuters like him, the repairs can't come soon enough.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.