What would you do with 14 acres? One group wants a Lehigh Acres town center

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — As Lehigh Acres grows, people say it needs more places they can go close by, and Larry Gregory's got a solution.

He says, "Vision to do something for the community because there is very little in Lehigh."

Gregory is the lead Pastor at Victory Church which he started 18 years ago in Lehigh's old movie theater. Over the years, they've bought the 14 acres surrounding the church with a vision.

Gregory says, "The mission of the town center is to bring people into the community where they don't have to go somewhere else."

For example, RGB Arcade which Victory Church opened last winter, and it was the first spot in their town center.

In the same building, they already rent space to local businesses, such as, Dilia Ramon's carnicería.

Ramon says, "Lehigh le hace falta algo grande porque acá en Lehigh no hay, sí hay negocios pero la mayoría de la gente tiene que salir el pueblo a buscar al trabajo." (Lehigh is missing something big and here there isn't one, yes there are businesses, but the majority of people have to leave the area to find work.)

Victory Church plans to open a restaurant on the property at the end of this month. They say they'll hire around 20 people.

"It's right in the heart of Lehigh....It's not just a business venture. It's for the community so people can have a place to take their families," Gregory says.

So, what's next?

A food truck park, amphitheater, playground, gym and more.

Victory Church says they're creating their vision for everyone in Lehigh.