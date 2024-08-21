LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Members of the East Lee Wildlife Stewardship Group attended Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's webinars to give their input on the agency's gopher tortoise management plan.

It hasn't been updated since 2012.

FWC wants to focus on conservation and determine what steps they need to take to lower the population decline.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

What needs to be done to protect gopher tortoises? FWC wants to hear from you

The East Lee Wildlife Stewardship Group goes around areas like Lehigh Acres, marking gopher tortoise burrows on undeveloped lots.

Then, the group reports the numbers to FWC to help track the threatened species.

The group says they try to close the enforcement gap and prevent people from building on burrows without the correct permits.

Marsha Ellis is in the group and attended the meeting.

She says she felt FWC heard their concerns, and this is a step in the right direction for the species.

"In terms of recognizing, the problem is real. That these are things that are happening and take active measures to try and prevent the entombment and destruction on the gopher tortoises habitat," Ellis said.

The last day to give your input on FWC's gopher tortoise management plan is August 30. Find more information here.

FWC Commissioners will decide whether or not to approve the revisions in December.