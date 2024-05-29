"We feel let down," Lehigh calls for action after 18-year-old killed in car crash on SR 82

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Speeding, road rage and deadly crashes are not new on State Road 82, but the crash that happened on Sunshine Boulevard and 82 on Saturday was different.

It ripped apart two families taking and an 18-year-old and mother of five.

The grieving Lehigh community wants to see real change.

Jasmine Lamar was killed one week after her high school graduation, as she tried to make a left turn on SR 82. Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV going at a high rate of speed, collided with her car. One passenger in the SUV died, and the others were injured.

Jasmine's family set up a memorial for her on a light pole near the crash and close to 80 people released pink and purple balloons on Tuesday night to honor her memory.

Princess Feliciano still can’t believe what happened to her smiley, happy cousin.

Feliciano says, “Pure happiness coming from her that's what kills me the most. She's so sweet, like she does not deserve that."

She described Jasmine as loyal, easily can make others laugh and always with a smile on her face.

Sadly, it's not the first time Feliciano has lost a loved one on 82.

"I’ve lost so many family on this road just to hear I lost another cousin is just crazy," she says.

Jasmine's family wants drivers to slow down so, no one else has feel their pain.

Her mother Virginia Sanchez says, "Taking away my baby from me. I can't get her back."

Jasmine planned to go to FSW and wanted to eventually become an ultrasound technician.

FDOT plans to change some intersections on SR 82 later this year. However, when it comes to speeding, that's the sheriff's job.

And, this family believes it will be safer, if more deputies enforce the speed limit and more traffic lights are installed.

Joshua Negron, Sanchez’s cousin says, "We feel let down as Lee County residents that you never step-up patrol on SR 82 or Lee Blvd."

Fox 4 reached out to LCSO on the community’s safety concerns for SR 82. They shared the statement below.

“I recently revamped our Traffic Unit by adding newer vehicles and technology so our deputies can more efficiently enforce traffic laws and ensure drivers make safe choices. We are increasing our presence throughout the county to combat aggressive, reckless, and distracted driving to help prevent tragedies from happening.”

Sheriff Carmine Marceno

While they push for change, Jasmine's family says they will support each other.

It won't be easy, but Nate Lamar says his daughter would want them to keep smiling.

"Even through the difficult times keep smiling," he says.