WATER IN THE WORKS: $15 million goes to water improvement project in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Governor's Office earmarked more than $15 million for a water quality improvement project at the Frank Mann Preserve in Lehigh Acres. This 560-acre project will help stop potential flooding in the area when there's a major storm and improve the water quality.

"That should give the people more assurance,” The Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District Director, Dave Lindsay said.

He added, Lehigh's population growth and building boom can lead to problems, that this project will address.

“[It] Could cause potentially more flooding by having more development so having this type of a project is going to guarantee that doesn't happen,” Lindsay said.

Crews will install three water pumps to clean the water which will travel out of the three canals in the preserve, eventually going north to reach the Caloosahatchee River.

LAMSID didn't want to raise taxes in Lehigh Acres for the project, so the state money will fill that gap.

The water at the preserve may be "working water", but people can still enjoy the space like other Lee County parks.

Lee County Parks and Recreations Supervisor Rick Bauer said, "It's passive recreation. It's using the natural resources as a way for people to recreate as opposed to either or."

LAMSID shared that they hope to complete the project in three to four years.

Lee County Parks and Rec mentioned over time they'll add amenities to the preserve like hiking trails, so people can enjoy the preserve as well.