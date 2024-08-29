WATCH NOW: Transportation services worry Lehigh parents with 'dangerous driving'

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On the morning commute to school or on the way back, people can spot private transportation vans in Lehigh Acres drive students.

"I watched them just roll through stop signs. Not one, not two but three, I'm petrified for our kids. I'm horrified," Abigale Boussari says.

Watch Lehigh Acres Commuity Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

WATCH NOW: Transportation drivers worry Lehigh parents with 'dangerous driving'

Boussari drives students to school who can't take the bus. She says the videos show transportation companies dangerously driving students to school as vans drive through stop signs and drive over medians.

"We need to do better as a community, and I'm just trying my hardest," Boussari says.

Boussari says she saw Little Angels Transportation and Lisdie Montano School Transportation run through the stop signs and even crash.

Rhoades called both companies and said the videos worried them, but neither company wanted to go on camera.

Little Angels Transportation says they spoke to their driver about the video, and Lisdie Montano says they fired their driver.

A parent who's child was in the van reached out to Boussari after she posted the video on Facebook.

Boussari says the parent told her, "I had to watch this over and over and over again to make sure it was not my child on it, and in fact, it is."

Lee County Sheriff's Office says they reported one crash each for both companies this year.

Boussari says she sees empty LCSO cars out but no deputies inside to enforce the rules of the road.

In a statement to Fox 4 LCSO says,

"Vehicles are left in places that are advantageous for egress and the safety of the deputy as well as the general public. This also benefits as being a traffic control device for passing motorists….Our Traffic Unit is vigilant and always doing everything they can to keep our roadways and student's safe." Lee County Sheriff's Office

When Boussari drives, she says safety comes first.

"I'll drive safely because I'll drive like my kid is in the car because my kid is in the car. My one-year-old," Boussari adds.

She works full time outside of helping her community because as a mom she believes it takes a village to raise a child. She only charges for gas, the car payment and insurance.

Boussari said, "These single parents are trying so hard, but if they have to take their kids to school, how are they going to get to work? How are they going to maintain their bills each month? Necessary evil. Transportation services are a necessary evil."