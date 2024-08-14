LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — As Lee County students returned to school this week, a lot of them had to hop back on the bus and wait at their bus stop. Several bus stops in Lehigh Acres have overgrown grass and force students to wait in the street.

"I don't want my kids doing it, so I'd rather help other people's kids if no one else is gonna step up," Lisa Lambert says.

She and her husband, Kenneth Mcmillan, spent the past two days mowing and weed wacking 20 bus stops throughout Lehigh Acres.

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

WAITING IN THE WEEDS: Lehigh lawn care mows bus stops for free

Kenneth Mcmillan runs Mcmillan Services LLC, a local lawn care company, and she asked if they could clean up as many Lehigh bus stops as they could get to, all for free.

Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades met The Mcmillans at the bus stop they cleaned on Bell Boulevard and Spaulding.

Lambert and Mcmillan both described the bus stop when they arrived, "Oh my God, this one definitely needed it. Would you want to stand on that road?".

Originally, they saw grass growing through the picnic table that marked the bus stop.

FOX 4 reached out to the Lee County School District on who maintains bus stops for students.

"Our bus stops are located on the public easement, so the responsibility to maintain the property is the property owners...All of our bus stops meet or exceed state standards to be considered safe." Lee County School District

For parents like Mariah Foster, this act of kindness eases her safety concerns for her two kids.

"As a mom, I'm worried about snakes and stuff like that what's hiding in there, who knows, bugs. They're happy they have a clean place to hang out and wait for the bus safely off the roadway which is really important," Foster says.

She waits with her children in the car for the bus because she doesn't want them standing on the street.

The Lehigh community showed an outpouring of support for the Mcmillans generosity.

Foster says, "They're still good people there to help their neighbor, and they want to see their community thrive as we all should."

The Mcmillians say they plan to keep mowing the bus stops as much as they can.