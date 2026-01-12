Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Video shows man hurling bricks at car before running into Lehigh Acres canal

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old man is charged with throwing bricks at a car in Lehigh Acres.

According to deputies, video caught Martin Zavala coming out from a wooded area carrying two bricks.

Then, the video shows Zavala throwing them at a parked car before running back into the tree line.

You can hear the homeowner screaming to call the cops.

Deputies rushed to the area and said they quickly found Zavala attempting to hide in a canal.

He was charged with criminal mischief and use of a deadly weapon.

