Two suspects wanted after New Year’s Day robbery attempt at Lehigh 7-Eleven

Crime Stoppers said the suspects ran away without taking any money.
SWFL Crime Stoppers.
Two suspects are wanted after an attempted robbery at a Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven.
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in an early-morning robbery attempt at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres on New Year's Day,

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the robbery happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store at 2930 Meadow Road.

Two men entered the store and demanded cash from the register, one of the suspects was armed with what the victim believed to be an airsoft rifle, according to Crime Stoppers.

The agency said a brief scuffle occurred inside the store before the suspects ran from the store, without taking any money.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

