LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Two juveniles were sent to a hospital after a fire in Lehigh Acres overnight, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO confirmed the fire broke out at a home, early Friday around 1:30 a.m., on Hightower Avenue.

The victims have burn injuries on their legs, LCSO said. No fatalities are reported though, thankfully.

The fire does not seem suspicious to LCSO.