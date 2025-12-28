Two active crime scenes after early morning shooting in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies responded to a reported shooting in Lehigh Acres early Sunday morning, prompting an active investigation involving multiple locations.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical treatment.

Authorities later confirmed that a second, related scene was located in the 200 block of Joel Boulevard. Officials stated that both scenes are contained and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation. Both locations remain active as investigators work to gather additional information related to the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

