Three charged with violent robbery scheme that lured victim to Lehigh Acres home

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent robbery that hapened at a home on Gulf View Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the incident began when 22-year-old Adelia Mendez, who knew the victim, lured him to her home where two men were waiting. Once inside, the victim was beaten, held at knifepoint and robbed of cash and personal property, the sheriff's office said. The suspects also forced the victim to use his phone to transfer money to them while holding him against his will, deputies said.

"This was planned and unfortunately very, very violent," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno..

Detectives said they got a search warrant for the home where they said they discovered a knife, blood evidence and video footage that captured portions of the assault.

"You talk about caught on tape - well they're caught on tape," Marceno said.

The three suspects arrested are 22-year-old Adelia Mendez, 20-year-old Chelsea Non-surreal and 21-year-old Weeldeley — one with a long criminal history.

All three face charges including aggravated battery, robbery with a weapon, false imprisonment, grand theft and burglary of a conveyance.

The investigation remains open and additional charges may be filed as more information becomes available.

