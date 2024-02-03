THIS "COOKIE" WON'T CRUMBLE: Long awaited Lehigh Acres sign returns this March

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — People in Lehigh Acres call the iconic sign on Lee Boulevard and Homestead Road 'the cookie', and for a while, residents have said they want to see it get a face lift. Now, in March 2024, they'll see the new and improved sign.

One long time resident said, "We have been due for a face lift."

Another added, "By having a sign like that blank for almost three years is just crazy."

They even expressed concern of its status, "It's a landmark. I was kind of afraid they were gonna tear it down."

In 1955, when Lehigh Acres got established, the sign shortly followed and got a few nick names too.

"The cookie, the nickle, the pizza, " Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District manager Dave Lindsay mentioned the few used over the decades.

He said LAMSID got ownership for the sign in 2017 from Lee County.

Lindsay said, "What we call the cookie sign is integral in the community and builds community spirit."

Last spring, LAMSID chose Thomas Errico's local company, The Sign Guys Ink, to build their design.

They both best describe the design as a three-dimensional puzzle.

Errico said, "It's going to bring in a whole new era especially with all our new residents."

The 34 foot tall, 20 foot wide sign is 76 parts and has taken several months to build. He added the weather and supply chain impacted the construction.

The project has become Errico's passion and shows his love for the place he built his business and raised his children.

"Hopefully, they all can love it and feel that sense of community spirit and pride," Errico said.

Fox 4 showed locals a sneak peak of the final product. They said it's exactly what they wanted.

"That's what we need. Something that says you're here."

Lindsay and Errico said the sign's installation is still on track for March.