LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Many deserted homeless camps in Lehigh Acres are scattered with pillows, socks, shoes, grocery carts and even a car seat.

As of October, Florida law says it's illegal to sleep and camp in public.

Lee County told people to leave a Lehigh homeless camp near Homestead Road, but they ultimately moved to another in the area.

Maryann Jackson Smith spends every day helping those experiencing homelessness with hernon-profit Sacred Souls Sanctuary.

She feeds, clothes and rehouses people in Lehigh. Smith believes the law banning public camping and sleeping is creating another problem.

"They're not getting placed. The only thing they're doing is chasing them," Smith explained.

The law says counties will "designate public property for public camping or sleeping."

Shelters are at least a 30 minute drive from Lehigh Acres, and across Southwest Florida shelters are near capacity.

So where do the homeless in Lehigh go?

Smith said, "Homeless in the community of Lehigh, do not have resources that they need. They do not have the services that they need that other areas have."

Watch Lehigh Acres Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

'THERE IS NO HELP': Limited options for Lehigh homeless community

She added the issue right now is rehousing if a homeless camp gets raided.

Smith said, "Rapid rehousing is a joke. There is no rapid rehousing... Essentially, there is no help here."

Lee County said they partnered with the Salvation Army for 15 more beds. This is where Cape Coral also sends people experiencing homelessness, and the city's police drive the homeless there.

The county said in a statement below:

"The Lee County HOT team provides outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness…if transportation is needed, members of the HOT team can provide LeeTran bus passes." Lee County

Abigale Broussari volunteers with Sacred Souls Sanctuary and helps homeless teachers, seniors, veterans and children all in Lehigh Acres.

She said, "You think they're all addicts, and that's not the case. It's average day working people that just need a break."

Both Broussari and Jackson said a big factor is access to affordable housing and the rising price of rent.

Jackson said she'll keep helping, but believes Lehigh needs more resources.

"I would like Lee County to step up and give us some help," she said.

Learn more and contact Sacred Souls Sanctuary here.

See More Coverage Of How Cities In SWFL Are Dealing With The Homeless Ban Below:

Where to go? Cape's new camping ban leaves homeless people having to go to Fort Myers

Homeless camp cleared in North Fort Myers amid Florida’s new public camping law