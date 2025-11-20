THE WAIT IS OVER: New Aldi officially opens in Lehigh Acres after months of anticipation

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Shoppers lined up for hours Thursday morning for the grand opening of the new Aldi grocery store in Lehigh Acres, with some customers saying they had been waiting months for the store to finally open its doors.

The line wrapped around the building as eager customers waited to be among the first to shop at the new location. Some arrived as early as 7 a.m. to secure their spot.

"I'm super excited because it's right by my house, so we've been waiting since seven this morning," Daisy said.

The store was originally scheduled to open earlier in the year, but delays pushed back the grand opening date.

"I've been waiting for months, exciting to have a new store," Scarlett said.

For many customers, the new Aldi location eliminates the need for long drives to reach a grocery store. The convenience of having a nearby shopping option was a common theme among shoppers.

"Normally I have to drive, like, another half hour out to find an Aldi... it's nice to have it so close to my house too," John said.

"This one is just around the corner, so it's very convenient," Ann said.

"There's not a whole lot on this side of Lehigh. I live about five minutes out, so Aldi is my go to," Haley said.

The new store provides much-needed grocery shopping options for residents on that side of Lehigh Acres.

