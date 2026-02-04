The new food pyramid highlights protein but leaves out one of the most affordable options

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The new food pyramid puts protein front and center, spotlighting meat and other animal-based products alongside fruits and vegetables as the “healthiest” choices.

Senior Reporter Emily Young breaks down the new food pyramid:

the new food pyramid

But for many working families, that advice doesn’t reflect everyday reality.

Animal proteins and fresh produce are often the most expensive foods at the grocery store. They can also be the most time-consuming to prepare and the hardest to access — especially for families living in lower-income communities or food deserts.

And here’s the irony: while protein is now the star of the pyramid, one of the cheapest and most accessible protein sources isn’t even featured.

Beans and legumes.

According to nutrition experts, beans are one of the best values in the grocery store — yet they’re often overlooked in national nutrition messaging.

“Beans and legumes are some of the cheapest foods out there,” said Erika Graziani, an outpatient nutrition coordinator with Lee Health. “The dried ones are incredibly inexpensive, and even canned beans are about a dollar a can, with three and a half servings. You get fiber, protein, phytonutrients — so much nutrition for your money. You can buy a lot of cans of beans for what you’ll pay for a package of meat.”

So why aren’t beans and legumes clearly represented on the pyramid? There are a few reasons.

Beans occupy a strange middle ground in nutrition guidelines — they’re both a vegetable and a protein. As a result, they often get lumped into one category or the other, making them less visible to consumers.

At the same time, decades of nutrition messaging have framed protein primarily as meat and animal products. The updated pyramid reinforces that idea, despite the growing popularity — and proven effectiveness — of plant-based proteins.

For families trying to eat healthy on a budget, that messaging matters. When beans and legumes are left out of the picture, one of the most affordable, nutritious protein options gets lost — even though it may be the most realistic choice for millions of households.

As food prices continue to rise, nutrition experts say expanding the conversation around protein — and recognizing the value of plant-based options — could make healthy eating more achievable for everyone.